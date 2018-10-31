Election

Candidate Spotlight: Jared Henderson

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 12:26 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 12:26 PM CDT

Candidate Spotlight: Jared Henderson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Because we are your Election Headquarters, we bring you an exclusive interview with the Democratic challenger for Arkansas Governor, Jared Henderson.

We sat down wih incumbent governor Republican Asa Hutchinson on October 10th, click here to see that interview. 

You can click on the video above to hear Henderson's thoughts about this race.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News Mobile App

  • Arkansas Storm Team Mobile App