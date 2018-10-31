Candidate Spotlight: Jared Henderson
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Because we are your Election Headquarters, we bring you an exclusive interview with the Democratic challenger for Arkansas Governor, Jared Henderson.
We sat down wih incumbent governor Republican Asa Hutchinson on October 10th, click here to see that interview.
You can click on the video above to hear Henderson's thoughts about this race.
