LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Seventeen University of Arkansas at Little Rock students are getting a boost for the school year in the form of scholarships.

The funding comes from the League of United Latin American Citizens, also known as LULAC, and can be used for the upcoming school year.

The students are collectively receiving more than $29,000 with UA-Little Rock matching some of that.

One recipient said besides the honor, the scholarship has made all the difference in her education.

“LULAC has been really instrumental in my education here at UA Little Rock,” said UA Little Rock LULAC President Christine Jones. “I wouldn’t have made it as far as I have and I’m about to graduate, I’m a Graduate student.”

The 17 students will also be honored at a gala during National Hispanic Heritage Month with two of those students also receiving Student of the Year awards.