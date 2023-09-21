LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District’s health team held a special demonstration Thursday morning of the recently-donated SPOT Machine Vision Screeners.

The demonstration happened at Brady Elementary School and highlighted the cutting-edge technology that educated the students and enhances their learning experience.

The devices were provided with grant support from two local Lions Clubs and will allow rapid and non-invasive health assessments for students to help quickly identify potential health concerns.

At the event, there was a live demonstration of the screeners as well as a question and answer session with Bill Johnson of the Lions Club.