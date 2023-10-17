LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Donaghey Scholars’ program at UA Little Rock provides students with a full-ride scholarship and the opportunity of a lifetime.

Spencer Knight and Kelsey Miller, UA Little Rock Donaghey Scholars studied abroad.

Spencer went to Spain for a month and Kelsey traveled to Australia for two.

“I don’t know about you, but I am an addict now. I want to go back,” Knight said to Miller.

The Donaghey Scholars program is the honors program for UA Little Rock that accepts students from all majors.

“I probably would not have done this if they didn’t push us because it is a scary thing,” Miller said.

“The way we work is we replace the University’s general ed core without its own set of courses,” Donaghey Scholars Program Director Simon Hawkins said.

Hawkins said those courses are discussion-based and writing-centered. This method forces students to gather information about their future careers.

“We don’t want them to be passive,” Hawkins said, adding that he wants students to challenge each other.

And challenge themselves. The experience in another country is easily described as eye-opening for Knight and Miller.

“It was very immersive and honestly one of the most beneficial things I’ve done,” Miller said.

“It’s completely different and the way I see things. Just expands in a way I’ve never expected,” Knight said.

Hawkins said that the program can “take the things that they’ve started and extend it areas to areas be on what they could do in America.”