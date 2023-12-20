LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One of the main reasons students don’t pursue a college education is cost.

However, UA Little Rock has many opportunities for students to earn scholarships to break that barrier.

“We want more students to come to college,” UA Little Rock’s financial aid and scholarships director Jonathan Coleman. “Students think that since I can’t afford it, I’m not even going to try.”

UA Little Rock’s Trojan Universe software makes it easy to receive scholarships.

“Once you apply for admission and enroll, you get the scholarships you’re eligible for.”

It’s really that simple. No essays or interviews.

Students just make a profile after applying for admission and then they’re matched with scholarships they’re eligible for.

Also, UA Little Rock’s Trojan Guarantee helps cut costs.

“Any student who receives Pel and Challenge will get a 4-year degree for free,” Coleman said.

UA Little Rock will cover all tuition and fees that are not covered by the Arkansas Academic Challenge and Pel Grant.

Also, freshman and sophomores will receive 50% off their tuition and fee with UA Little Rock half off.

“Half off kind of fills that gap of those students where maybe they’re not excellent students or maybe their parents don’t make enough money to pay out of pocket for college, but half off is going to give them a guaranteed 10 thousand dollars a year,” Coleman said.