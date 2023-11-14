LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UA Little Rock held its Discover Day event, which is the university’s largest admission event.

Nearly 1,000 high school seniors arrived at the campus of UA Little Rock with their future in mind.

“We’ve had more schools come with buses than ever before,” UA Little Rock’s Director of Admissions Brooke Magallanes said.

The purpose of Discover Day is for potential incoming students to be given information about UA Little Rock with Academic Sessions and tours.

“Hopefully they connect with campus, they find a home here and ultimately become a trojan next year,” Magallanes said.

She adds that this event also shares the ways in which UA Little Rock can help them build a future after graduation. Plus, there’s also a lot of fun.

During a game of musical chairs, UA Little Rock provided the winner with a $500 scholarship and the runner-up with a $250 scholarship.

“Those are books for a semester or two,” Magallanes said. “That can make a big difference for a lot of our students.”

Also, $2,000 was given to each bus that arrived for that high school to gift to two students, with each receiving a $1,000 scholarship.

“We really want to welcome them with a bang and give them an opportunity to start off with something that’s exciting for them,” Magallanes said.

Students who planned to enroll in classes in 2024 were able to complete an admission application for free and learn more about financial aid and scholarship opportunities.