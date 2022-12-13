LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Finding a job can be tough, whether you’re a freshman or graduating senior.

At UA Little Rock, director of career services, Brittany Straw says they “strive to empower students to find a career that is going to give them a holistic lifestyle.”

Straw says helping students form a career action plan is a mission.

UA Little Rock does this by going over job search strategies, salary and benefit negotiations, resume, cover letter skills, LinkedIn profile reviews, etc.

A big help in contributing to students’ careers is the partnership with the alumni association.

Oftentimes, UA Little Rock alumni from local companies will come and share knowledge about their journey to their careers.

Alumni also help with the career closet that is located on campus.

The career closet is filled with suits, pants, shoes, jewelry, etc.

Students can get one free complete outfit a semester.

Cindy Wallace operates the closets which have everything students will need for a job interview or presentation.

There is also a class on campus to help students with understanding what to wear for such occasions.

“We’re just glad to be here and be a service to our students. That’s what we’re here for,” said Wallace.

UA Little Rock also has a program with the local JC Penny called the ‘Suit Up event.’

It goes on every semester and JC Penny offers at least a 30% discount on their clothing to UA Little Rock students.