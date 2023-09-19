LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A fresh start is taking place with a Little Rock-based radio station.

Celebrating 50 years on the airwaves, KUAR/KLRE is rebranding and adding more content for their listeners to enjoy. The radio station is a service of UA Little Rock.

For the last 50 years, 89.1 FM has been known as UA Little Rock Public Radio KUAR/KLRE. It’s a mouthful to say, but now, its new title will be Little Rock Public Radio.

The radio station is making changes to its lineup by adding more shows.

“We were able to add seven or eight new shows without actually subtracting anything,” Little Rock Public Radio General Manager Jonathan Seaborn said.

Seaborne said the changes follow a listener survey released earlier this year.

“We are a public institution, and our listeners have that sense of ownership because of it,” Seaborn said.

Seaborn said multiple new talk shows are coming to the station’s airwaves.

One of the new shows will be a daily hour-long news magazine called Ozarks At Large, every weekday at 7 p.m.

“It’s always exciting when I run into people, and they talk about the station as if it’s their station,” Seaborn added.

He said this rebranding represents a fresh chapter in Little Rock Public Radio’s history.

The station started with KLRE as part of the Little Rock School District back in 1973.

The merger, making UA Little Rock the license holder, took place later in the 80s.

For Little Rock Public Radio, Seaborn said this rebranding helps them do what they set out to do, in providing reliable information that will lead to positive change.

“I think that sets us apart in some ways because people feel that they are a part of it – that they own a little chunk of it,” Seaborn stated.

For Little Rock Public Radio listeners, mark your calendars for Oct. 2. That’s when the schedule change will take effect.