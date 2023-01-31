LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UA Little Rock will welcome author Mónica Guzmán to campus on Wednesday, February 8th, for the university’s second annual Inclusive and Inspiring Speaker Series.

The lecture is free to the public and will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Student Services Center Auditorium.

Mónica Guzmán is the author of “I Never Thought of It That Way.”

“With this book, certainly one of the goals is teaching us how to be better listeners,” the Chancellor’s Fellow for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Dr. Melvin Beavers, said.

“As people, we don’t always see eye to eye,” Beavers continued. “Different beliefs on things such as politics or religion often may cause division instead of conversation.”

“Part of what Mónica wants to do is really ask people to engage in this bold optimism about who we are and part of that is seeing that humanity in each other,” Beavers stated

The campus had a read-along for “I Never Thought of It That Way,” with over 170 faculty and students.

During Guzmán’s visit to campus, she will also hold a workshop for students and faculty and meet with members of UA Little Rock’s Cabinet and Racial Barriers Committee.

Dr. Beavers says UA Little Rock strives to represent all its students and staff.

“It’s important that we broaden the scope of what we mean when we talk about diversity and part of that is making sure our students have a diversity of experiences,” Beavers concluded.

Those who plan to attend the lecture virtually may register here, while those who plan to attend in person may register here.