JONESBORO, Ark. – Family and friends gathered on Saturday for a big day in the lives of 2,100 students at Arkansas State University.

The university held its 2023 Spring Commencement ceremonies at First National Bank Arena and graduates walked across the stage in two different ceremonies to receive their diplomas from Chancellor Todd Shields.

202 of those students graduated with a grade point average of over 3.79 to graduate with honors.

The two featured speakers at the ceremonies were students Hye Sun Choi of South Korea, winner of the Wilson Award and Distinguished Service Award winner Mason Rhodes of Benton.