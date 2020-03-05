Coronavirus: Questions & answers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As coronavirus cases continue to grow around the world, including here in the U.S., many people have questions about the illness.

See the resources listed below for more information.

Evaluating and Reporting Persons Under Investigation (PUI)

Coronavirus Has People Asking: Are Masks or Respirators Really Effective, or Necessary?

How the Wuhan coronavirus compares to other major outbreaks and pandemics in the last 50 years

Know the Facts About COVID-19 and Help Stop the Spread of Rumors

Why are children not getting the coronavirus as much as adults?

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) info on hand sanitizers

VIDEOS:

Click here for What you need to know about handwashing. This video answers important questions about hand washing and hand sanitizer.

More CDC videos on their YouTube channel here and there website here.