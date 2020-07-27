Tendaji Community Development Corporation receives Difference Makers Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A nonprofit in Little Rock is working with youth and fostering strong communities.

Tendaji Community Development Corporation has various different programs.

The nonprofit is getting the Rainwater, Holt & Sexton Difference Makers Award.

“Tendaji is Swahili for making things happen,” says Shelia Hayes, Tendaji CDC Educational Services Director.

Tendaji Community Development Corporation is changing lives and empowering families in Little Rock.

The Educational Services Director says they work with youth on many different levels.

“We’ve seen at least 200 students in the after school program a year,” Hayes says.

The organization also partners with the Little Rock School District on a program called “Reclaiming Scholars”. It’s an alternative to out-of-school suspension. Students will educational instruction, counseling and mentorship.

“Instead of the students going home, spending their suspensions at home, they are referred here,” says Hayes.

Leading them to a road for success. For what Tendaji does, it’s being honored by Rainwater, Holt & Sexton.

“We would certainly like to thank Rainwater, Holt & Sexton for this donation of $1,000. It will certainly come in hand,” Hayes says.

Making things happen for a brighter tomorrow.

