LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A nonprofit organization is working to “un-repeat the cycle” of poverty and violence by opening a new facility in Little Rock. Carter’s Crew is currently working on the center, which is off West 12th Street near South Rodney Parham. It’ll have classrooms, a community pantry, a computer lab and much more.

“We are working to make this just like a second home for the kids, so they can come in off the streets and come in to a safe place,” Amber Govan said.

Govan founded Carter’s Crew in 2018. The goal was to create an environment for children to be able to reach their fullest potential.

“Carter’s Crew is based off of my lived experience, the things that I went through in life and the resources that I needed,” Govan explained.

The nonprofit provides resources, like mentoring, anger management, and conflict resolution, to kids between 12 and 17 years old and their families. The goal is to “un-repeat the cycle” and break generational curses through a 10 week program.

“We want to un-repeat the cycle of poverty, of violence, of inexperience, of everything,” Govan said. “And if you want to break generational curses, you have to hit all of the generations as well.”

Carter’s Crew also connects families with essential household supplies. In 2021, the organization helped more than 1,900 people. That’s why Rainwater, Holt and Sexton named Carter’s Crew as this month’s Difference Maker and gave the organization a $1,000 donation.

“We are very appreciative of the award and we will use it for good for our families,” Govan said.

Carter’s Crew hopes to have the new facility finished mid-February.