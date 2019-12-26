Moms Against Drunk Driving receive Difference Makers Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s the most festive time of the year.

Many, like to grab a drink, or two at holiday parties.

One thing that’s never a good idea is to get behind the wheel afterward.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is working to send that message across our state. For the work it is doing, Stephanie Sharp shows us the group has received this month’s Difference Makers Award.

Having a drink or a few is an activity many people like to do at dinner, or a night out, but the most important thing to follow up that fun, get a sober person behind the wheel.

“If you’re going to drink, have a designated driver,” said Yolanda Holmes the State Director of MADD.

Holmes said MADD has four differnt programs, they are things like education and victim services. In 2020, the group is looking to add one more.

“We can go into middle schools, high schools, and universities, educating kids and teenagers and young adults about the science of alcohol.

For what MADD is doing in Arkansas.

“On behalf of Rainwater, Holt, and Sexton, we want to present you with the Difference Maker award.”

The group is being honored.

“Ladies, Rainwater Holt & Sexton is going to give you this check for $1,000 for the fantastic work you’re doing at MADD and making a difference in our community.”

Working to eliminate drunk driving.

“We’re here in the state of Arkansas and we are trying to push the message out,” said Holmes.

MADD is also teaming up with Rainwater Holt and Sexton will be paying for cab rides home for anyone who has been drinking.

This is the second year in a row for Rainwater, Holt & Sexton has offered this service.

Pickup locations must be within Little Rock, and the destination must be within 20 miles.

The ride must also be a ride home.

To get a cab ride home call 222-2222 and tell them Rainwater, Holt & Sexton is paying.

Click the link below for more information.

https://www.callrainwater.com/community/difference-makers/