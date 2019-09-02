Methodist Family Health wins Difference Maker Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – When the youngest members of our society need help, they can turn to their parents for support.

But sometimes children need extra care to be able to express their feelings.

That’s where a therapist comes into play. It’s one of the main focus points for services at Methodist Family Health.

“We carry a caseload of about 7 or 8 clients a day,” says Janet Breen with Methodist Family Health.

The work done there creates stronger families and children.

“We have groups for anxiety, depression, grief, parent, child relationship therapy,” she explains.

The nonprofit’s main focus is on the youngest generation.

“We are trying to provide a space for them,” adds Breen, a licensed professional counselor.

She works on helping children going through grief.

“We don’t really spend the time to talk to someone about what they are feeling, what happened, and what their story is,” she continues.

MFH helps kids navigate heartache.

“If a child never experienced a death, they don’t know what to do. They need someone to lead them,” she says.

And for what Methodist Family Health does, it’s being honored.

“On behalf of Rainwater, Holt, and Sexton we want to present you with the Difference Maker Award.”

“Thank you so much,” says Breen.

It’s a thank you for being there for youth.

“Janet, Rainwater, Holt and Sexton wants to present you this check for $1,000 for Methodist Family Health and the important work you’re doing for children in particular.”

The work is helping kids in all aspects of life.

“We do all of it throughout the state,” Breen says.

Click here to learn more about Methodist Family Health.

The Difference Makers Award is brought to you by Rainwater, Holt & Sexton:

https://www.callrainwater.com/community/difference-makers/