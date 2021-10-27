Literacy Action of Central Arkansas selected as Difference Maker recipient

Jonas Smith has been coming to Literacy Action of Central Arkansas for nearly four years.

“They welcome you and they work on how far you are in reading,” Smith said.

He was among nearly 100,000 Central Arkansans who struggle with basic reading skills that most of us take for granted. Many may not realize it, but literacy impacts every aspect of adult life.

“When you struggle with literacy, sometimes that kind of dampens those opportunities for you, whether it’s trying to read something while you’re doing your job or something like that,” Literacy Action of Central Arkansas Board President Daveante Jones said.

Literacy Action helps adults become better readers through one-on-one tutoring and small classes. There are also programs for those learning English as a second language or working on their GED. Because of the non-profit’s great work, Rainwater, Holt & Sexton has honored them with the Difference Maker Award and a $1,000 donation.

“One of the things we’ve been working on is getting exposure to what we’re doing and helping more people in the Central Arkansas area and I think this will help a lot,” Laura Latch, program director, said

As for Smith, he counts his blessings daily that Literacy Action came into his life at the perfect time.

“I thank God for literacy action because ain’t no telling where I would have been,” Smith said.

Literacy Action of Central Arkansas is accepting new students. The best part about the program is it is free. Click here for more information about Literacy Action of Central Arkansas.