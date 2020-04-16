Health care workers honored as Difference Makers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Health care employees are working around the clock fighting the COVID-19 pandemic first hand.

To say thank you for being difference makers, Rainwater, Holt & Sexton dropped off more than 100 boxed lunches for health care workers at UAMS Thursday afternoon.

People like Dr. Robert Hopkins, a UAMS professor, have been working nearly non-stop for the last several weeks.

“The screening clinic continues to be a steady stream of people coming through,” Dr. Hopkins said. “We are able to prevent most of these folks ending up in the emergency department, or an urgent care.”

Marcia Dunbar, the UAMS Volunteer Coordinator, says each donated meal goes directly to those working the outbreak. It’s a different type of thank you during these times of social distancing.

“I am in awe with the amount of bravery and stamina that our team at UAMS exhibits every day with a smile on their face,” Dunbar said. “People can’t hug, they can’t shake hands, they can’t show gratitude that way anymore, now they are showing it through donating snack foods or meals. It’s been really nice.”

A sandwich, and a sticker thanks the professionals in scrubs for making a difference.

“We all know that society and our community appreciates the hard work of the health care people here,” Dr. Hopkins added.

If you would like to donate food, or any other things, contact Marcia Dunbar by email at mdunbar@uams.edu or by calling (501) 686-5657.

