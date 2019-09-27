Difference Makers: Project Zero

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The sad reality is there are hundreds of kids in foster care looking for families to adopt them.

Project Zero’s focus is to get those kids connected into forever homes and with families to love them for life.

Kandace Gerber is the Director of Marketing and Development for Project Zero.

She says there are about 350 foster kids in Arkansas.

To help set up these kids with families they team up with DHS Division of Children and Family services to create the Heart Gallery.

The gallery is a website with every kid that is looking for a family.

Project Zero was recognized for what they do for the community and given $1,000 dollars from Rain Walter Holt and Sexton for being Difference Makers.

You can go to Project Zero’s website here to learn more about what they do.

Click here to see the Heart Gallery featuring many of the Arkansas kids looking for homes.