Difference Makers: Little Rock Compassion Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- When someone doesn’t have anywhere else to turn, there is a place where they can find a compassionate heart.

Melissa Caulder knows that firsthand.

“Nothing would do us any good but drugs,” Caulder says.

Homeless and at her lowest, Melissa and her husband came to the Little Rock Compassion Center.

“Since then, we’ve turned our life over to Christ,” Caulder says. “We both have jobs.”

It’s testimonies like Melissa that keeps Pastor Holloway and his wife, Rosemary, doing what they do.

“We sleep around 175 to 200 people per night- both women, men and children,” says Pastor William Holloway, the CEO of the Little Rock Compassion Center.

For what the Compassion Center does, it’s being honored.

Rainwater, Holt and Sexton gave a $1,000 check to the Little Rock Compassion Center.

A donation to help the Compassion Center help others.

It gives people a second chance and a new outlook on life.

“The Little Rock Compassion Center, if it wasn’t for them, none of this would have happened,” Caulder says.