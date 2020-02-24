Difference Makers Award: Harbor Home in Conway

CONWAY, Ark. – A local faith-based residential community is helping women change their lives for the better.

For what it does to help others, The Harbor Home is being honored with a Difference Makers Award.

“It reminds me a lot of a college dormitory,” says Dana Ward, Co-Founder of The Harbor Home.

A small shared bedroom that looks cozy inside was once something else.

“These used to be Sunday School rooms in the church we are inhabiting,” Ward explains.

The Harbor Home is a place for women looking to get out of lifestyle struggles like behavioral issues or addiction.

“Helping women get a sense of their real purpose and heal from the hurt and the things that have happened.” Ward continues.

The year-long program is going into its fifth year. It helps women find light after living in darkness.

“The things that have happened to them and even the things that they have done to themselves aren’t defining of who God meant for them to be and the plan He has for their life,” says Ward.

Law firm Rainwater, Holt and Sexton (RHS) is honoring The Harbor Home with one of its Difference Maker awards.

“I want to give you this check for $1,000 from RHS for our thanks for the important work you are doing through Harbor Home.”

The award will help the facility grow.

“Really just helping them discover they do have a purpose and God has a plan for their life,” Ward adds. “They are being valued members of society.”

Click here to learn more about The Harbor Home.

The Difference Makers Award is brought to you by Rainwater, Holt & Sexton.

https://www.callrainwater.com/community/difference-makers/