Difference Makers Award: Family Promise changing lives of those who struggle with homelessness

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- A playroom with toys and gadgets is a place any kid would find enjoyable.

It isn’t just for any kid but homeless children.

Family Promise in Pulaski County helps families achieve independence.

“We exist to try to serve the needs of those people and try to end homelessness at the childhood stage” Cynthia Ramey, Executive director of Family Promise.

Family Promise puts these families in comfortable living conditions so they can find their own footing.

The organization is being honored for what they have done helping change lives and futures.

Rainwater, Holt and Sexton presented them with a check for $1,000 for making a difference in the community.

