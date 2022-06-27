CONWAY, Ark. – A group of children at Deliver Hope in Conway spent the afternoon making tie-dye creations on t-shirts. The kids are what some consider to be “at-risk,” but the goal of the non-profit is to change that narrative.

“Deliver Hope exists to empower those young people to dream beyond their circumstances and excel despite any disadvantages that they have been given and they’ve grown up with,” Deliver Hope Executive Director Micah Ribbing said.

The faith-based non-profit offers a number of programs, like youth mentoring, sober support, juvenile intervention and truancy diversion.

“We are those people that we’re not afraid to go to your house if you said something a little bit off in group or maybe you just need someone checking in,” Deliver Hope Director of Programming Kayla Plante said.

Since Deliver Hope started in 2013, it has impacted countless lives. According to the organization, it has seen a 78 percent reduction in juvenile incarceration.

“This job is so cool because it’s so full of meaning and you come into work and you really feel like you are making a difference every day,” Deliver Hope Youth Advocate Mae Wilson said.

That’s part of the reason why Rainwater, Holt & Sexton named Deliver Hope as the June recipient of the Difference Makers Award. The honor comes with a $1,000 donation.

“We really appreciate Rainwater, Holt & Sexton for acknowledging us as an organization and we are so excited about the funds that are going to help us continue to move forward,” Ribbing said.

Click here to learn more about Deliver Hope’s mission.