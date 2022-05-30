CONWAY, Ark. – It was set up time at the Toad Suck Harley-Davidson in Conway as members of Bikers Against Child Abuse, or BACA, prepared for their awareness event.

“We got our booth here and we’re passing out fliers to people who come in looking at bikes,” one member who goes by the road name of Artist said.

The fliers explain BACA’s mission, which is to be keepers of the children. Members go by road names instead of their actual names. After extensive background checks and a yearlong process, a member becomes what’s called a “primary” and is matched with child abuse survivors.

“The ‘primaries’ talk to the child on a regular basis, access their need for how many visits to go back,” Artist said. “We also take them to court. We will help them in any way that we can.”

For many of the bikers, like Artist, this mission is personal.

“I had an uncle who was a pedophile. I saw the damage that it did to my family. I saw the damage that it did those children, my family,” Artist said.

That is why they now want to give child abuse survivors back their power.

“These children have had no decisions,” Artist said. “Decisions have been made for them. So we come in and it starts right from the beginning. You pick the road name. You pick the kind of patch you want on your back. It is just amazing to see these kids just turn into kids again.”

After years of helping countless children, organizations like Rainwater, Holt & Sexton have noticed BACA’s efforts. The law firm named BACA as the recipient of this month’s Difference Makers Award and presented the group with a $1,000 donation.

BACA said the donation will help the group continue to break the chains of child abuse.

