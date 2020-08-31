Arkansas Commitment receives August Difference Makers Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As school gets underway, many high school students are keeping their eyes on graduation and what happens after that.

Arkansas Commitment is a non-profit that is helping students meet their goals.

Arkansas Commitment has been selected to receive this month’s Rainwater, Holt & Sexton’s Difference Makers Award.

“Our goal is to make sure those kids will go to college and be the future leaders of our city,” says Darren Morgan, Arkansas Commitment’s Executive Director.

Over Zoom, Morgan explains what the non-profit does for the next generation.

“We identify high-achieving students in the Little Rock and Central Arkansas area,” Morgan explains. “We provide them with ACT test prep, free subject tutoring testing, out-of-state college visits.”

He says they help students meet their academic achievement, helping them get into a dream school and build a brighter future.

The non-profit has been around since 1999 and has a number of success stories.

“We have a student from Central Arkansas, Sylvan Hills area, that didn’t think she would have been able to go to a top-tier school, ended up at Stanford,” says Morgan. “She’s studying neuroscience out there.”

For what Arkansas Commitment does, it’s being honored.

“I want to thank Rainwater and everyone that has supported us over the years,” Morgan says.

A group dedicated to helping students meet their dreams.

