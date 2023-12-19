LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Around the holiday season, many families will be ordering Christmas gifts but unfortunately, some people are out to steal that Christmas cheer by being porch pirates.

Brianna Young, who lives in Little Rock, said on Wednesday she had a Christmas gift delivered to her home, but in less than an hour she saw on her doorbell camera that it was being stolen by two young kids.

“I was shocked,” Young said. “It broke my heart.”

Young said when she saw the video she could hear them talking about taking her package.

“When the young boy told the girl to come get the package there was no hesitation on her part. She ran to the door and immediately grabbed the package like nothing happened.”

She said she felt a mix of emotions.

“I felt helpless as well because I was at work and my husband was at work too so there was nothing we could do,” she said.

However, Young said while the kids were walking off with her package her doorbell camera alerted the kids they were being recorded and they dropped the package.

Young said soon after the officers with the Little Rock Police Department put her package back on her doorstep once a woman who experienced something similar called the police.

“I zoomed in, and I noticed that the little boy had another package in his arms,” she said. “They had already gotten another house before they got mine.”

Young said people of all ages should think before they decide to steal.

“You never know what you’re stealing. You never know what you’re taking, you never know how important that package is to the person receiving it,“ she said. “That could be someone’s chemotherapy drug, oxygen for their oxygen tank.”

Young said although her package was a present for her 7-year-old daughter and wasn’t very expensive, that doesn’t change the fact that people should not be stealing and taking something that isn’t theirs.

“Treat others the way you want to be treated and don’t take things that don’t belong to you,” Young said.

She said she’s glad the LRPD returned her package and is not looking to press any charges but does say everyone should teach their kids right from wrong.

The USPS suggests homeowners use a signature confirmation or arrange a prompt pick-up time if they’re getting their package delivered and an alternative is to send the package to your local postal service office.