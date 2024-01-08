TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a woman by Texarkana police who was a suspect in the death of a man found lying on the side of the roadway.

In a Facebook post made by the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, they said that 51-year-old Ralph Beasley was found dead in shrubbery near the side of the roadway on December 17, 2023, in the 400 block of Ida Street.

Crime scene detectives believed the victim’s injuries were consistent with injuries caused by motor vehicle impact. The scene was processed, relevant evidence was collected, and Beasley’s body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for an autopsy.

On January 2, police received a tip that 52-year-old Angela Argo struck and killed Beasley with her vehicle.

Investigation into that claim led detectives to discover damage to Argo’s 2016 Hyundai Tuscon, which had damage consistent with evidence found on the scene. They also learned that Argo had a failed suicide attempt shortly after the incident.

Police secured a warrant for Argo’s arrest for leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death – a felony. She was subsequently arrested.