LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A violent weekend in Little Rock, as a total of nine people were shot and two were killed.

Monday, a woman who was grazed by a bullet and her car was also hit near the intersection of University and Asher Ave. is speaking out.

She requested her face be covered and her voice distorted for her safety.

“It is scary, I don’t wish this on nobody,” the woman whose car was shot said.

It was a normal drive home for one woman stopped at the intersection of Asher Ave. and University….when everything changed.

“My car has notified me and said that the tire was low, or whatever, so I pulled over, and when I pulled over I had seen that my window was shot, and I had multiple shots,” and “it’s traumatizing, it’s scary. I have never seen anything like this. I have seen people get shot and stuff, but not my own car,” the woman stated.

That’s when the adrenaline wore off, and she started to notice pain in her left arm.

“I just felt something burning and then I has just seen a little bit of blood, I’m like dang what happened and then I looked back at the window like oh my gosh the car was shot, I got grazed. It was scary, so scary,” stated the woman.

According to the police report, her three-year-old was in the car with her, but they were not harmed.

“I’m blessed. I’m still here, my baby is still here because it could’ve been worse. we could’ve both been hit or anything,” the woman stated.

She said now, this makes her fearful to drive anywhere, and that this could’ve been anyone.

“It could’ve been anybody. I could’ve been anybody in my shoes,” the woman said.

Monday, she has her back windshield replaced and she said she is just thankful she and her child are alive.

This investigation is still ongoing.