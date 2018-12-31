Woman Robbed after Attempting to Buy iPhones with Cash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A woman was robbed outside of St. Vincent when trying to buy two iPhones with cash Saturday afternoon.

The victim, Ambre Snider, 35, of Traskwood, Ark. told officers that she had parked her vehicle at the front entrance to pick up her boyfriend, who had just been released from the hospital.

According to the police report, she had helped him into her car when she noticed her contact, Nick Innakutt had pulled up to the left side of the ER entrance.

The report states Innakutt drives a 2000's model black Tahoe with license plate number 411XJR.

Snider told officers she grabbed $300 in cash out of her vehicle and walked to the rear driver window and stepped up on the running board. During the incident she handed Innakutt the cash through the window which he grabbed out of her hands. The report states she yelled at him to give the money back when he swung and hit her at the same time the driver sped off. Snider says she held on to the window trying to get her money back when the Tahoe hit a curb and she let go.

The vehicle was last seen driving north in the parking lot towards Markham.

Officers say Snider did not have any life threatening injuries, just several bruises.

If you have any information about the suspect Nick Innakutt you are asked to call Little Rock Police.