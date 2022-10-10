LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police were called late Sunday night after a woman said she was shot when a bullet came through her south Little Rock apartment window.

In the report from the Little Rock Police Department, the 43-year-old woman was hit by a bullet that came through her bedroom window just before 7:44 p.m. According to the report, the woman was “bleeding significantly” when officers found her.

The report stated that the call for police came when the wounded woman had come outside her apartment asking for help. Police noted that an ambulance was called, and the officers began first aid.

The woman was later admitted to an area hospital. The report stated that the woman told police she did not know who shot her.

Officers cleared the apartment and found a bullet hole in its bedroom window. As officers continued investigating, they found two cars outside that had also been struck by gunfire and a second apartment that had also been hit.

Nobody was inside the second apartment, police reported. The woman was the only person reportedly injured in the incident.

Witnesses told police about two vehicles they saw leaving the apartment just before the woman came outside asking for help, the report concluded.