NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said a woman is in custody Friday after a barricade incident the day before.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1700 block of West 13th Street Thursday at about 7:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, police said that they were told that the woman pointed a firearm at someone, making threats. Police also noted that the woman was armed and barricaded inside the home.

At the time of the incident, police had closed streets in the immediate area. The streets are open and clear for pedestrian and vehicular traffic as of Friday morning.

Police have not released the identity of the woman in custody at this time. She is being transported to a local hospital for an evaluation, police said.

This is a developing story.