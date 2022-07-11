FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was found dead outside her home over the weekend, the victim of a gunshot wound.

ASP officials said that 57-year-old Kristy Marie Taylor was found dead in the driveway of her home in the 3000 block of Farmwood Road Saturday just before 6 p.m. Officials also noted that Taylor was an employee at the local county sheriff’s office.

Special agents said her body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause, manner of death and to possibly indicate when she was shot.

This is an ongoing investigation.