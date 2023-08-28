PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and another injured early Monday.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said officers responded to the reports of gunshots in the 2600 block of North Hutchinson Street just after 1 a.m. While officers were on their way to the area, officials said another person called saying they had been shot.

When officers arrived at the 2500 block of North Hutchinson Street, they said they found a victim who looked like he had been shot. Officers said this victim talked to them at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital. Police said his condition is unknown at this time.

Officers said they then arrived at the scene and found a second victim in the parking lot of an apartment building at 2601 North Hutchinson Street. Authorities said she was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

PBPD officials said the second victim has not yet been identified.

This is the 18th homicide of 2023 in Pine Bluff.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.