MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was charged with Aggravated Death by Delivery after a Crittenden County Jail inmate overdosed in her cell, according to Arkansas State Police.

Chiquita Roberts, 41, was determined as the suspect responsible for the death of Shalanda Hurd, 40.

Reports say Hurd was found dead in her cell on Nov. 2 at approximately 6:15 p.m. She had been incarcerated since Feb. 8, 2023, on Criminal Trespassing charges.

Arkansas State Police say that after conducting multiple interviews and reviewing security footage, they were able to identify Roberts as the suspect responsible.

Police say she was seen on video, sliding something under Hurd’s cell door before she was found dead.

Hurd’s cause of death was determined to be acute fentanyl and cocaine toxicity, according to a press release.

Roberts was already in custody at the Crittenden County Detention Center, and on Dec. 20, was charged with Aggravated Death by Delivery.