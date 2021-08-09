Woman attacked during run in Maumelle, suspect not found

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Maumelle police detectives are investigating after a woman was attacked during her run.

Police say they were contacted Saturday morning due to a battery that occurred in the area of Diamond Pointe Dr. and Traveler Lane.

According to police, the victim was running along her path when the suspect threw a rock at the back of her head, jumped on her and fled.

Officers did not find a suspect after searching the immediate area.

Police ask if anyone has any information about the incident to contact the Maumelle Police Dept. Investigations Divisions at 501-851-1337.