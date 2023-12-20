CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – A woman was arrested in Cleburne County in connection with a November camper fire that left one child dead.

According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Diana Welch was arrested Tuesday in connection with the deadly fire.

On Nov. 20, deputies said they responded to the scene on Houston Road in Tumbling Shoals just before 9 a.m. After arriving, deputies said that a woman told them that her child was still inside.

Authorities said that attempts were made to save the child but were unsuccessful. The child’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, officials said.

During the investigation, authorities said that a probable cause was developed, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Deputies said that Welch is facing one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. She was taken to the Cleburne County Detention Center and is being held on a $300,000 bond.