An Arkansas woman accused of selling stolen body parts will be in jail a bit longer after a bond hearing Wednesday.

Candace Chapman Scott, 36, pleaded not guilty last Friday to all charges. In court Wednesday, her bond hearing was pushed back for her to receive a mental health evaluation.

The judge said Scott’s evaluation would happen within 45-90 days and that Scott will remain in custody until then. After that evaluation, her attorney will be able to seek Scott’s release through bail.

KARK 4 News asked Scott’s family and attorney for a comment after the court hearing but no one wanted to give and on-the-record response.

Prosecutors claim Scott was working at a Little Rock mortuary in 2021 when she met a person on a Facebook page focused on “oddities.” That mortuary cremated donated cadavers used by UAMS medical students.

Court documents allege Scott made agreements to sell various body parts – including brains, fetal remains, skin and hearts – to a user on the Facebook page for a total of more than $4,000.

A Pennsylvania man, 40-year-old Jeremy Pauley, was arrested in August of 2022 in connection to charges of buying body parts from Arkansas. Pauley is not named explicitly in Scott’s indictment.