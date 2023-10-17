NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While North Little Rock Police investigate a shooting that happened on Sunday evening, a woman who lives close by to where it happened said it has left her entire family uneasy.

The North Little Rock Police Department said the shooting happened on Walnut Road around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Tiffany Strickland has lived in the neighborhood since April and said she was shocked when she saw the chaotic scene.

“I go out the backdoor and we just see a man lying on the ground and he is covered in blood,” Strickland said.

She said she could not believe the sight.

“You (could) just see him looking at the blood all over his hands like he is shocked, so it was like a horror scene out of a movie,” Strickland said.

She said she tried to quickly go inside the house before her son could see but it was too late.

“He is asking me if the man is dead and I try to hurry and rush him back into the house, there were officers surrounding him (the man who was shot),” Strickland said.

Strickland said this was not the first time a shooting has happened in the area.

“It’s like our kids usually play in the back or the front and we can’t let them do that like we used to,” Strickland said.

Arkansas Stop the Violence Director Walter Crockran said changes need to be made to end the shootings.

“We need stricter laws to stop the violence,” Cockran said. “We just have to come together as a community to stop the violence.”

Strickland said there is no reason for anyone to take someone else’s life.

“We’re going to try to move to a different place away from this little area. There’s just too many shootings,” Strickland said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at 501-771-7149.