PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Two teens lost their lives in a shooting in Pine Bluff. One person is arrested, but police are still looking for multiple suspects.

In total, four people were shot Tuesday night in a parking lot at the Sunset Village Apartments. Wednesday afternoon, the area was still covered with old crime scene tape.

“It sounded like thunder, thunder out there. It kept going on and on and on,” Sunset Village Apartments resident Jalen Hall stated.

Pine Bluff police said the four shooting victims were all inside one car. Of them, two are injured. The other two in the back seat were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both 18-year-old Asharray Thomas and a 16-year-old boy, who is not being identified due to his age, lost their lives.

Hall said he heard the chaos from his apartment, followed by tears.

“It ain’t never good when somebody’s momma cry, but that’s the outcome of it. Both party’s momma’s gonna cry. Somebody is going to jail and somebody is dead,” Hall said.

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Kavon Bledsoe in connection with the shooting. He is facing two counts of capital murder, one of first-degree battery along with other charges for tampering with evidence and a terroristic act.

At least three more suspects are wanted in the homicide according to Pine Bluff police.

Authorities said an injured man was able to run from the scene once the shooting began. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Another female victim was taken in an ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, and as of Wednesday afternoon, police say her condition is still unknown.

“Stop the violence, mind their business, go to school, stay off the streets, put the guns down,” Hall urged.

The two teens who did not survive are the fifth and sixth homicide victims in Pine Bluff for 2023.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the detectives at 870-730-2096, the tip line at 870-730-2106 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.