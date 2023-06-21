PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The loved ones of 34-year-old Brandon McHan say their prayers were answered after two Camden men who were convicted of killing the Pine Bluff pawn shop owner during a robbery were given life sentences.

On Tuesday, 26-year-old Daryl Strickland, Jr. and 25-year-old Rodney Henry were each sentenced to life in prison after they were convicted in the killing of McHan, owner of Wise Buck Pawn Shop in Pine Bluff.

Investigators said on Nov. 12, 2018, the pair attempted to rob the pawn shop, shooting into the store, hitting McHan and store employee Jason Booth, who was shot in the face.

Pine Bluff police responded to the scene and transported McHan and Booth to a local hospital, where Booth survived but McHan died of his injuries.

McHan’s wife, Miranda McHan said she still feels the agony of losing her husband.

“The pain of just thinking of the pain he was in after being shot three times and laying there devastates me,” McHan said.

McHan said while at court she made her voice heard by giving a victim’s impact statement.

“I said in my victim’s impact statement it’s like my veins are burning if I can explain that in any way it’s just a pain that never goes away,” McHan said.

She said although she was hoping for the death penalty in the case, she is thankful they were given life sentences.

“He said this is life and it was like the gates of heaven opened up Brandon came down and came over me.” McHan said. “I felt a sense of empowerment.”

She also says it still does not feel real that Brandon is dead because she can still feel him around her.

“His memory is so vivid in my brain that I go over and over it in my brain,” McHan said.

She said she hopes everyone will remember how caring he was and how much he loved helping the community.