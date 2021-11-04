Wife of Conway doctor convicted for Medicaid fraud, to pay back nearly $860,000 to state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The wife of a Conway doctor was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $860,000 in restitution and fines for Medicaid fraud.

According to a release from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office, 53-year-old Karen Todd pleaded guilty to Class A felony Medicaid fraud.

In addition to her sentence, she was ordered to pay more than $280,000 in restitution and more than 570,000 in fines to the state of Arkansas.

Todd was previously arrested in October 2019 for Medicaid fraud after officials say she committed fraud during her time as an office manager of Todd Eye Clinic, owned by her husband Dr. Charles Todd, Jr. during the time of the investigation.

Upon her 2019 arrest, officials said she admitted to purposely submitting fraudulent claims that were thousands of dollars over the actual billable amount.

Officials said the case was prosecuted in cooperation with Twentieth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews and her office.