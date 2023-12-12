WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in White County said a Monday night standoff in which a child was being held hostage was able to end without incident early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a report of a domestic violence incident at a home on Y&Y Salvage Road around 8:15 p.m.

When the deputies arrived, they said they saw that a woman at the home was bleeding from what they described as a “significant scalp wound.” The deputies said a child was being held by the suspect, who was later identified as 41-year-old Eddie Harrison.

Authorities said one of the deputies who responded, a trained crisis negotiator, was able to start talking with Harrison, while at the same time the county’s Special Response Team was able to gather at the scene.

Deputies said the negotiator was able to get the child released around 11:30 p.m., and Harrison was taken into custody without incident around 2 a.m.

Harrison was booked into the White County Detention Center, with deputies saying he faces charges including felony aggravated assault, felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and third-degree domestic battery.

No bond information has been released, and Harrison is scheduled to be in White County Circuit Court in early February.