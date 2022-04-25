SEARCY, Ark. – The White County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a man arrested over the weekend is charged with manslaughter. He is accused of distributing fentanyl-laced pills that resulted in at least one death.

“You never know when it’s going to be one single pill that’s extra potent and can kill you,” said Sheriff Phillip Miller of White County.

Jonathan Shaver, 30, was arrested last Friday for the alleged distribution of illegal substances resulting in the death of the user. He has a $200,000 bond.

“We believe it may be the first in Arkansas where somebody’s being charged with a homicide-related offense due to this distribution of fentanyl.”



Fentanyl is a highly powerful synthetic opiate that can be up to 100 times stronger than morphine. Miller said this arrest is just the beginning as the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force continues to crack down on similar cases.

“We hope to send that message that says don’t do that here,” Miller said. “Take it somewhere else. Stop doing it.”

Miller said he hopes it shows would-be distributors what can happen.

“You’re on notice,” Miller said.”We’re coming after you.”

To find treatment resources for opioid addiction, visit FindTreatment.gov or call 800.662.HELP (800.662.4357).