WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in White County said two inmates attempted to escape the White County Detention Center Monday night.

Officials with the White County Sheriff’s Office said that jailers became aware that 20-year-old Melvin Crowe and 34-year-old Rickey Martin were attempting to escape around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said that the facility was locked down immediately, and authorities from multiple jurisdictions assisted inside the jail and created a perimeter around the area.

Deputies said that Crowe and Martin had gained access to a false ceiling and were attempting to move through the plumbing chase. Deputies said that the design of the jail prevented them from being able to go further than a few yards, so they were unable to leave the facility.

Around 10:30 p.m., authorities said the inmates were found in the ceiling. Deputies said the inmates surrendered shortly after and were moved to a different area of the detention center. Both inmates will face additional charges for the attempted escape, deputies said.

Deputies said that Crowe is being held for criminal attempt-murder and two counts of aggravated robbery. Martin is being held for furnishing prohibited items and a felony warrant from another county.