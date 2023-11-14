WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the White County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was shot and killed following a Monday pursuit.

Authorities said a deputy attempted a traffic stop just before 9:45 p.m. that led to a vehicle chase.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as Curtis Lindsey, drove to the area of Shiloh and Tweedy Road where he then got out of the vehicle and fled.

According to WCSO officials, Lindsey pulled a gun out and threatened to kill the pursuing deputy. Officials said the deputy then took cover and lost sight of Lindsey.

Later, authorities said K-9 units from two separate sheriff’s offices tracked Lindsey to a home on Tweedy Road.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said deputies tried to get a response from Lindsey inside the home but went 30 minutes without hearing anything. Officials said there was still no response after chemical irritants were introduced into the home.

WCSO officials said deputies then attempted to breach the front door of the home but found it was barricaded. Deputies said Lindsey then approached the front door, threatened to kill the deputies and drew a gun on one of them. Lindsey was then shot and killed by the deputies, deputies said.

According to authorities, Lindsey had warrants in Kensett, Beebe, White County, Van Buren County and Nevada County.

Officials with the WCSO said the deputies involved in the shooting were placed on leave pending the results of a state police investigation. The identities of the deputies involved were not released.