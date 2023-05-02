WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities in White County are investigating two suspicious deaths Tuesday morning.

Officials with the White County Sheriff’s Office confirm deputies are currently on scene to begin the investigation.

Deputies are conducting their investigation in the 100 block of Muscadine Lane north of Searcy.

There is no information from the sheriff’s office at this time regarding how these individuals died or on their identities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.