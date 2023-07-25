WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – White County deputies said that they have arrested a man in connection to the killing of two people outside of Searcy in May.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 29-year-old Derek Dewayne Holloway for his involvement in the deaths of 46-year-old Christopher Durham and 34-year-old Kristalee Durham.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said that a family member found the victims at a home on Muscadine Lane on May 2. During the investigation, deputies said that physical evidence was collected and sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab.

Deputies also noted that the victims’ vehicle was stolen, but it was recovered in Faulkner County on May 5.

On May 10, deputies took Holloway into custody in Faulkner County on unrelated charges. He has remained in the White County Detention Center since then, officials said.

Deputies said they received results Monday from the Arkansas State Crime Lab positively linking Holloway to the crime scene on Muscadine Lane. Officials said he was served in jail with a warrant for two counts of capital murder, theft of property and tampering with physical evidence. There is no bond on the charges.

Holloway is scheduled to make a court appearance Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.