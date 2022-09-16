MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening.

According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino Boulevard. West Memphis Police say agents searched Pulliam’s car after smelling “the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.”

Agents reportedly found three pounds of marijuana inside of Pulliam’s vehicle. Police say agents also found a loaded firearm.

Agents then went to Pulliam’s home on Bayou Vista Drive in Marion and executed a search warrant. West Memphis Police say agents found another seven pounds of marijuana.

Police say agents also seized a total $31,364 from Pulliam.



Pulliam has been charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.