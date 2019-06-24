Weekend shooting injures 1 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 20-year-old man is recovering from a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Little Rock Police were called just after 2 a.m. Saturday to the 9300 block of Lew Drive in regards to a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man lying on the living room floor with a towel around his right foot.

The victim said he had walked outside of his apartment at Stanley Drive when two men approached him from his left and put guns in his face and back.

He did not say if the men said anything or demanded anything, but the victim said he did grab one of the suspect’s guns and the other suspect began shooting at him.

The victim told police he ran westbound through a set of woods to his cousin’s house where he collapsed and called 911.

He was only able to describe one of two suspects. He described one as a man with dreads wearing a white and blue headband and a white t-shirt.

Officers found three shell casings at the original crime scene at the victim’s apartment.

If you have any information about the shooting you are asked to call Little Rock Police.