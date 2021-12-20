Weekend of violence in Little Rock as city marks 63rd homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A violent 48 hours in the Capitol city over the weekend, with two left dead and four others injured.

One of Little Rock’s deadliest years on record is getting worse as the city marks its 62nd and 63rd homicides overnight.

In all, three shootings left five people shot, two of them now dead.

Little Rock police confirmed the overnight homicides about an hour after Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced a grant to combat violent crime that has been plaguing the city.

The scene of the shootings was also the scene of another killing back in October as well neat the intersection of John Barrow and 36th Street.

Little Rock police three people were shot around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday night, they later showed up to Baptist Health, with two of them dead.

The third person, a 20-year-old was shot in the leg.

No information has been released on the other victims and no suspects have been arrested.

Officers also reported two other shootings on Saturday. A 25-year-old was shot on West 31st Street early in the morning, with a 19-year-old now arrested in connection to that shooting.

Later Saturday, a 20-year-old was shot multiple times on Broadmoor while he and his father were working on cars in their driveway.

Police say three shooters ran from the scene, with no arrests made.

All of this comes as Little Rock police are reporting a 29 percent increase in violent crime over the last five years.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact Little Rock police and say that you can remain anonymous.