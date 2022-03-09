LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office released video showing an inmate, in a wheelchair, escaping custody Monday.

According to investigators, 41-year-old Joel Delgado used a wheelchair as his cover at the Pulaski County courthouse in Little Rock before running away.

Delgado launched himself out of the chair and sprinted across the street.

Deputies said he was able to catch a cab nearby and then was arrested on West 65th Street a couple of hours later.

He originally faced residential burglary and possession of a firearm charges but is now expected to face escape charges on top of the original charges.

Delgado claimed to be injured after his capture and was transported to a hospital.

After he was medically discharged, he returned to the Pulaski County jail in a wheelchair.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office report that they are reviewing the video footage to determine if any inmate transfer procedures should be changed.